Man who stopped to help driver in rollover crash in Tracy hit, killed by vehicle

TRACY - A man who stopped to help a driver in a rollover crash in Tracy early Saturday morning was hit and killed by a vehicle, the CHP said.

The CHP said the incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. when a Toyota rolled over on eastbound Interstate 205, west of Grant Line Road.

Officers said the man's Toyota truck came to a stop on its side, blocking the second lane.

A 36-year-old man from Patterson, California, driving a big rig saw the truck overturned on the interstate and stopped to help get the Toyota driver out of the vehicle but could not get him out, the CHP said.

The CHP said the man started to walk back to his big rig when a woman driving a red Kia sedan in the third lane was approaching at about 65-70 mph.

The woman was focused on two vehicles pulled over, the CHP said, and did not see the overturned truck or the man walking back to his big rig.

This is when the CHP said the man was hit by the woman driving the Kia. He died at the scene, the CHP said.

The woman driving the Kia, a 23-year-old from Modesto, had minor injuries, the CHP said.

There was no information available about the condition of the man involved in the rollover crash.