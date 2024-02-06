Man who killed Roseville waitress in 2021 convicted of first-degree murder

ROSEVILLE — The man who shot and killed a waitress at Roseville's House of Oliver restaurant in 2021 was convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Johnnie Jordan, 51, had previously been in a relationship with Vita Joga, who was 51 when Jordan shot and killed her on June 20, 2021. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. as the restaurant on Douglas Boulevard was preparing for its dinner rush.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Jordan drove to the South Placer Jail following the shooting to turn himself in.

In the days after the shooting, friends told CBS13 that Jordan and Joga were once engaged and she had a restraining order against him.

Johnnie Jordan wearing an anti-suicide vest and surgical mask during his first court appearance in June 2021 following the shooting death of waitress Vita Joga at Roseville's House of Oliver restaurant

"We trust in the system, and when the system doesn't work and victims suffer at the hands of the abusers, it shakes our faith in the system," Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said outside a courthouse following Jordan's first court appearance for the shooting on June 22, 2023.

Jordan was expected to plead guilty to Joga's murder on January 23, but that hearing was delayed when the district attorney's office said Jordan had assaulted a jail guard. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced for Joga's killing on March 4, 2024.