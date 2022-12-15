Man who attacked retired sheriff's deputy in Rocklin home break-in sentenced to

ROCKLIN — The man who broke into the Rocklin home of a retired Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy and violently attacked him earlier this year was sentenced to 52 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mugshot of Bradley McClung, 37 Placer County Sheriff's Office

Bradley McClung, 37, of Rocklin, was previously convicted of attempted murder and residential burglary among other charges related to the May break-in.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the court labeled McClung a career criminal during the sentencing hearing and determined he presented a clear and present danger to the community.

In the attack, Steven McDonald, the former deputy, suffered severe cognitive and mobility issues resulting from brain trauma. Prosecutors said McClung assaulted McDonald for more than an hour and threatened to kill him.

McDonald was able to call 911 when McClung suddenly go up off of him and ran out the front door. McClung was located by Rocklin police officers as he attempted to hide in nearby bushes.

McClung has been in the Placer County Jail ever since.

The district attorney's office said McClung's record displays a history of burglaries and battery going as far back as 2003. He has been on probation numerous times.

Prosecutors pushed to have McClung sentenced under the three strikes law due to his history and "dangerous indifference to human life, safety and personal property."

"The defendant's cruel and violent actions in this case amount to the worst nightmare of many members of our community," the prosecuting attorney said. "No person should have to endure what the victim in this case experienced — being targeted without provocation, ambushed without warning, held prisoner in the place where they should be the safest, their home, and relentlessly assaulted. Our office is relieved to know that the defendant will no longer be able to prey on innocent citizens of Placer County and that he is being held accountable for the pain and destruction he has caused."