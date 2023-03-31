Man who allegedly shot at Roseville business arrested in West Sacramento

ROSEVILLE - A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly firing gunshots at a Roseville business.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, there was a shooting in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Roseville police say. Officers say they learned 53-year-old Donald Heaton, became upset after being kicked out of a business by the staff. Heaton then made verbal threats toward staff and walked to his vehicle parked nearby.

As Heaton drove past the business, he allegedly fired three shots at the building. No patrons or staff at the business were hit. With witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, pointed officers toward Heaton and his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Heaton was stopped by the West Sacramento police officers and then later taken into custody by Roseville Police Department investigators. Heaton was booked into South Placer County jail on a no-bail warrant.