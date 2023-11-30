Man wanted for deadly Massachusetts shooting arrested at California Amtrak stop

STOCKTON - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Massachusetts was arrested at an Amtrak train stop in Stanislaus County Thanksgiving night, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police notified Stanislaus County law enforcement on Nov. 23 that a possible homicide suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Dustin Defreitas, was passing through the area on an Amtrak train, authorities said.

Defreitas was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Sakdara Khoeun, 19, in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 22, authorities said Khoeun was rushed to the hospital by his friends after he was shot at a house party. Khoeun died the next day.

An autopsy determined that Khoeun died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Defreitas on multiple charges. The Stockton Police Department said Defreitas was arrested around 8:30 p.m. at the S. San Joaquin Street stop on Thanksgiving night.

Defreitas is expected to be transported back to Massachusetts for arraignment at a later date.