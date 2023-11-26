Watch CBS News
Man using ATM robbed at gunpoint in Sacramento area, suspect on the loose

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

GOLD RIVER - A search is underway for a suspect deputies say robbed a man using an ATM at gunpoint in the Gold River area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies said a person was withdrawing from an ATM on 2010 Gold Field in Gold River at about 4:45 a.m. when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The suspect the victim's money and took off on foot towards Sunrise Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a Black man in a black sweater, black mask, black beanie and black jeans.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 4:21 PM PST

