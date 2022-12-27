Man under arrest on suspicion of arson for early morning fire at Rio Linda home

RIO LINDA - One person is under arrest, accused of intentionally lighting a fire inside a Rio Linda home.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Metro Fire of Sacramento personnel were called out to a house fire in Rio Linda. There, firefighters quickly put out the flames and were able to keep the flames expanding from the room where the fire started, they said in a statement.

A suspect who allegedly started the fire has been arrested. Thirty-seven-year-old Kyle Ledbetter was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of arson.

No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, a fire that was accidentally started in the living room of a Rio Linda home killed one person.