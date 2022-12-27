Watch CBS News
Local News

Man under arrest on suspicion of arson for early morning fire at Rio Linda home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RIO LINDA - One person is under arrest, accused of intentionally lighting a fire inside a Rio Linda home. 

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Metro Fire of Sacramento personnel were called out to a house fire in Rio Linda. There, firefighters quickly put out the flames and were able to keep the flames expanding from the room where the fire started, they said in a statement.

A suspect who allegedly started the fire has been arrested. Thirty-seven-year-old Kyle Ledbetter was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of arson. 

No injuries were reported. 

On Saturday, a fire that was accidentally started in the living room of a Rio Linda home killed one person.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.