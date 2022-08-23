Man taken to hospital after officer-involved-shooting, no officers injured

FAIRFIELD — A man has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, one man was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting, but there is no threat to the public.

Police say that investigators will be on the scene near Central Way and Commerce Ct. and they ask that the public stay away from the area.

No officers were harmed during the shooting.

We will update this story as more details become available.