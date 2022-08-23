Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to hospital after officer-involved-shooting, no officers injured

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

Man taken to hospital after officer-involved-shooting
Man taken to hospital after officer-involved-shooting 00:23

FAIRFIELD — A man has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, one man was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting, but there is no threat to the public.

Police say that investigators will be on the scene near Central Way and Commerce Ct. and they ask that the public stay away from the area.

No officers were harmed during the shooting.

We will update this story as more details become available.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 5:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.