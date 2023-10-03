Man suspected of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after deadly Stockton crash

STOCKTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash in Stockton over the weekend that killed a driver and injured others.

On Saturday around 10:28 p.m., police were called out to South Stanislaus Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton on reports of a crash involving three vehicles. One driver died at the scene and two victims were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

On Sunday, the suspect, Jose Neri, 24, was booked into jail on charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Jose Neri San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released; however, police say he was a man in his 40s and was driving alone at the time.