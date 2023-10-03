Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suspected of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after deadly Stockton crash

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash in Stockton over the weekend that killed a driver and injured others.

On Saturday around 10:28 p.m., police were called out to South Stanislaus Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton on reports of a crash involving three vehicles. One driver died at the scene and two victims were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

On Sunday, the suspect, Jose Neri, 24, was booked into jail on charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

jose-neri.png
Jose Neri San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released; however, police say he was a man in his 40s and was driving alone at the time.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.