Man suffers life-threatening stab wound in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Rocklin on Thursday, police say.

The incident happened along Whitney Ranch Parkway. Rocklin police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.

There, officers discovered that a man had been stabbed in the chest. He was given first aid and soon rushed to the hospital by medics.

Officers believe the man was stabbed after an argument, with the victim and suspects apparently knowing each other. However, police have not released any details about the suspects.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Rocklin police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them.