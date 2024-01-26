Man struck, killed by vehicle in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in south Sacramento Friday night died at the hospital, police said.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to Florin Road and Woodbine Avenue for a report that a person was struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, police said a man with significant injuries was located and rushed to the hospital where he died.

The driver remained at the scene and police said DUI is not believed to be a factor.

Officers closed Florin Road between 25th Street and Luther Drive. As of 7:45 p.m., the road remains closed as the crash is under investigation.

The major collision investigation unit and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene to take over the investigation.

The identity of the man who died has not been released at this time.