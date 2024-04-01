Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during altercation at Vacaville restaurant, suspect arrested

By Richard Ramos

VACAVILLE — An arrest has been made after a person was stabbed at a Vacaville restaurant, police said Monday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at El Patron Mexican Food.

Two men were involved in an altercation which led to one of them stabbing the other, the Vacaville Police Department said.

The person stabbed has since been taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspected stabber had fled the scene but was located and arrested sometime later, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

