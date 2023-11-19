Man stabbed near Sacramento's Cal Expo Sunday, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO - One person was arrested after a man was stabbed near Cal Expo Sunday afternoon.
The Sacramento Police Department said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed at least once on the 1100 block of Exposition Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect, 63-year-old Jerry Whitter of Sacramento, remained at the scene and was arrested. Whitter was booked into jail on assault-related charges.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.