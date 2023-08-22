Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed in Modesto by the woman he's in a relationship with

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 08/22/2023
Morning headlines - 08/22/2023 00:48

MODESTO -- A woman is in custody after stabbing a man with whom she is in a relationship, said Modesto Police Department. 

The stabbing occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Paradise Road. 

According to officers, the stabbing took place in front of a Dollar Tree and the woman fled the area after stabbing the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Vanessa Cobos, was later found at a different location and taken into custody. 

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse/dating relationship.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 1:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.