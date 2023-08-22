Man stabbed in Modesto by the woman he's in a relationship with

MODESTO -- A woman is in custody after stabbing a man with whom she is in a relationship, said Modesto Police Department.

The stabbing occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Paradise Road.

According to officers, the stabbing took place in front of a Dollar Tree and the woman fled the area after stabbing the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Vanessa Cobos, was later found at a different location and taken into custody.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse/dating relationship.