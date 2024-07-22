Man stabbed in chest in Yuba City parking lot dies at hospital, suspect arrested

YUBA CITY – A boy was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in a Yuba City parking lot on Saturday evening, police said Monday.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the Chili's and In-N-Out parking lot at 1300 Anette Way for reports of a stabbing on Saturday.

This is where they found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the right side of his chest, police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, who police said was a male juvenile, was later located and arrested for murder, police said.

Police said the incident was isolated and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yuba City Police Department.