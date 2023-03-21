Man stabbed in the back outside a Modesto bar

MODESTO - A man was stabbed outside a bar in Modesto on Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, according to the Modesto Police Department. The victim, who has not been identified, was found outside the Glo Worm bar on Phoenix Avenue with at least one stab wound to his back.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown; however, police say he is expected to survive.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was outside the bar when he was attacked. The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled the scene after the attack.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.