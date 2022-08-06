Watch CBS News
Crime

Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man stabbed at Ceres McDonalds speaks for first time
Man stabbed at Ceres McDonalds speaks for first time 01:15

CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time.

Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a Mcdonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.

Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the Mcdonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job."

"I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like I said, the sassy comment does come out 'get a real job,' but I'm just annoyed, at this point, she's being rude to the whole surrounding," said Rich.

Rich says that a few minutes later, her husband came in and started throwing punches, and the two of them fell to the ground.

They fought on the ground until the husband pulled out a knife.

"I thought he was punching me in the side while I was getting up, but he was stabbing me, and that was kind of it. Once I realized he was doing that, I tried to grab him out the door, then my body collapsed," said Rich.

Photo of stab wounds from a man stabbed at a Ceres McDonalds
stabbed.png

He was stabbed 10 times, including one wound that punctured a lung. He is back home recovering.

The suspect, 38-year-old Brandon Sells, was later arrested at his home. He wasn't hard to track down because he left his wallet at the scene. 

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 10:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.