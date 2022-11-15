Man who shot victim in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant convicted of attempted murder

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A man who shot another man in the head during an argument at a Citrus Heights restaurant last year was convicted of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life behind bars. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.

The shooting happened on the night of April 16, 2021, at a restaurant along Greenback Lane.

Garcia-Rocio was there with a group that included children, prosecutors said. As he was making the children laugh, a separate group of man at a different table began laughing at Garcia-Rocio.

An argument over the laughter ensued, which prompted Garcia-Rocio to go to the parking lot and move his vehicle closer to where all the parties were sitting on the outdoor patio.

When Garcia- Rocio returned to his table, the argument continued. It was at this point that Garcia-Rocio walked up to the other group's table, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at one of the men, grazing his head, prosecutors said. The victim required suturing for the gunshot wound.

Garcia-Rocio fled the scene but was located at around 10 p.m. in Folsom. He was taken into custody shortly after.