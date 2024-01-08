Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot on Arcade Boulevard in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in north Sacramento on Monday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along Arcade Boulevard in the Northgate area.

A man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, police said. He has since been taken to an area hospital, though his condition is not known at this time.

It was not yet clear if a search was underway for a suspect.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:30 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.