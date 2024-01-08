Man shot on Arcade Boulevard in north Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in north Sacramento on Monday night.
The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along Arcade Boulevard in the Northgate area.
A man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, police said. He has since been taken to an area hospital, though his condition is not known at this time.
It was not yet clear if a search was underway for a suspect.
