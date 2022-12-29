Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m.

Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information available on a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 11:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.