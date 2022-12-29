Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m.

Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information available on a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.