Man shot, killed overnight in a Carmichael apartment, deputies say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CARMICHAEL – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex in Carmichael, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Sutter Crossing Apartments on the 5900 block of Sutter Avenue in Carmichael where they said they received a report from a man that a person entered his bedroom and assaulted him while he was sleeping. 

The man who called said he got a firearm and shot the person inside the apartment, deputies said. 

The caller told deputies that a woman who was there with the man identified the person who was shot as her ex-boyfriend. The man shot died at the scene. 

Deputies said the caller and girlfriend are cooperating with the investigation. 

No other information was available. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 2:52 PM PDT

