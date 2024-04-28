Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton; homicide investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Lincoln Village in Stockton early Sunday morning, police say. 

Officers responded to the 6200 block of N Pershing Avenue, near Douglas Road, for reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, they said they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene and has not been identified. 

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. 

There was no information about a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 2:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.