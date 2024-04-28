22-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton; homicide investigation underway

STOCKTON - A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Lincoln Village in Stockton early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of N Pershing Avenue, near Douglas Road, for reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, they said they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene and has not been identified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

There was no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.