Man shot, killed in backyard of Woodland home

WOODLAND – A homicide investigation is underway in Woodland after a man was shot and killed in the backyard of a home early Tuesday morning.

Woodland police say officers responded to the scene along the 800 block of Ashley Avenue just after 1 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots coming from a home.

Officers soon found a man in his 30s in the backyard of a home; he had life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

First aid was started immediately, but police say medics soon pronounced the man dead.

Police say two men, believed to be armed, ran from the scene and were last seen near Ferns Park.

Officers, a K9, and a drone team have searched the area, but the suspects have not been located.

Detectives are still at the scene. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Woodland police at (530) 661-7800.