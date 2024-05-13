Man shot in torso in Rio Linda, sheriff says; active investigation underway

RIO LINDA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento County late Monday morning.

The scene is along the 7500 block of Bergen Way in the Rio Linda community.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the torso.

Scene of the shooting investigation along Bergen Way. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

That man has been transported to the hospital; deputies did not have details about his condition.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. An active law enforcement presence remains at the scene.