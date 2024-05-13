Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in torso in Rio Linda, sheriff says; active investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RIO LINDA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento County late Monday morning.

The scene is along the 7500 block of Bergen Way in the Rio Linda community.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the torso.

sac-sheriff.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation along Bergen Way. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

That man has been transported to the hospital; deputies did not have details about his condition.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. An active law enforcement presence remains at the scene. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 11:41 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.