Watch CBS News
Local Community

Man shot in Stockton, investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and hospitalized in Stockton late Friday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the area of W. Hammer Lane and N. Lower Sacramento Road, near the Walgreens on the 7900 block of N. Lower Sacramento Road. 

The 36-year-old man who was shot was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Police said they received reports of the shooting at about 11 a.m. 

No information about a suspect has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 12:27 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.