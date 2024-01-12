Man shot in Stockton, investigation underway

STOCKTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and hospitalized in Stockton late Friday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the area of W. Hammer Lane and N. Lower Sacramento Road, near the Walgreens on the 7900 block of N. Lower Sacramento Road.

The 36-year-old man who was shot was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they received reports of the shooting at about 11 a.m.

No information about a suspect has been released and the shooting remains under investigation.