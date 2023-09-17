Man shot by unknown assailant while driving his vehicle in Modesto

MODESTO - A man was driving in Modesto overnight when he was shot.

Modesto police say there was a shooting in the area of McHenry and Woodrow avenues between midnight and 2 a.m. During that time, an officer pulled a driver over for a traffic-related issue, and when the officer made contact with the driver, a male, the driver told the officer he had been shot but that he didn't know who shot him.

Police say the victim's car had damage "consistent with a gunshot."

The current condition of the driver has not been released by the police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.