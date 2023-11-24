Watch CBS News
Man shot at Kings Card Club in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot outside a Stockton card room early Friday morning.

It happened at around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Kings Card Club on West Lane, the Stockton Police Department said.

Investigators said the victim, 33, was standing in the parking lot when two Asian men shot him. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

There were no further details available on the suspects or a motive for the shooting.

