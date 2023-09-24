Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Stockton

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton on Saturday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 11:15 a.m., police were called out to the 2300 block of Anne Street after they were told of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. Medical service arrived and pronounced the man dead, police say.

Police department homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but have not released further details about the shooting, including the name of the victim, suspect information, or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. Those who provide tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.