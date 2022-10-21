Man shot and killed outside Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was shot and killed as he arrived at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento.

The victim had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot as he stood by his car before he ever got inside. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.

Crime tape crisscrossed the streets of this East Sacramento neighborhood known as the 'fabulous 40s' for its big homes on large lots.

"I just can't even believe it; all of us take pride in the community here and just love taking walks," Steve Mannis, who lives near the club, said. "It's a place where everybody kind of gathers and supports each other."

"This violence is unacceptable, and it needs to stop," Sacramento Police Sergeant Zach Eaton said.

Sacramento police say there have now been 49 homicides this year. There were 57 in all of 2021.

Crime data shows gun violence is rare in East Sacramento.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg plays tennis at Sutter Lawn and issued a statement on his Twitter account:

"The gun violence plaguing our community must stop now."

"It's really very, very disturbing to think anything like this could happen," Mannis said.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a vehicle.

