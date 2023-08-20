Man shot and killed on Dixieanne Avene in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Sacramento, police said Sunday.

Officers responded just before 8:20 p.m. Saturday to the shooting which happened along Dixieanne Avene, just east of the Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard intersection.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sacramento police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No one was in custody and there were no available details on a suspect.

The victim's name will be released once the next of kin is notified.