Man shot and killed in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County
RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Monday night.
It happened at around 9:45 on Coloma Road.
No arrests were announced and there was no information available on a suspect or suspects. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office only confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.
There were no reports of other injuries.
