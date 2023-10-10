Man shot and killed in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Monday night.

It happened at around 9:45 on Coloma Road.

No arrests were announced and there was no information available on a suspect or suspects. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office only confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

There were no reports of other injuries.