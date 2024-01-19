Man sentenced to 276 years for nearly three dozen child sex assault crimes in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — A man who was convicted of nearly three dozen counts of child sexual assault was sentenced in Sacramento County court to 276 years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Sanjay Kumar was convicted back on December 22, 2023, of one count of lewd acts on a child and 30 counts of forcible lewd acts on a child.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said it was also determined there were two victims and Kumar had committed "substantial sexual conduct on both."

Throughout the investigation, it was found that Kumar, who prosecutors say was in a "position of trust" with both victims, had started sexually assaulting the victims when they were 4 and 9.

He used physical abuse at times to strike fear in the young children when telling them to keep the acts a secret.

No other details were released.