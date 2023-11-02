Man accused of San Bernadino murder sentenced for 2021 armed assault of Placer County church caretaker

GOLD RUN — The armed robber who assaulted a church caretaker in Placer County back in 2021 has been sentenced to 32 years in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Mugshot of John Waninger from June 2021 after his arrest Placer County Sheriff's Office

John Waninger, 27, was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, criminal threats, and commercial burglary relating to the June 26, 2021, incident.

A news release from the Placer County Sheriff's Office days after the incident said deputies responded to a report of an interrupted burglary that escalated to a robbery at the Pioneer Union Church in Gold Run.

Waninger attempted to steal property from the church when a caretaker confronted him. The Placer County District Attorney's Office, which announced the sentencing, said Waninger told the caretaker he was homeless and needed the money.

The caretaker offered to let Waninger do yard work for pay, but Waninger refused and took out a loaded pistol when the caretaker took a photo of Waninger. Waninger struck the caretaker in the head with the gun, causing it to fire off a bullet through the victim's hat, prosecutors said.

While attempting to steal a vehicle from the property, Waninger threatened to kill the victim and another elderly person there.

"What was particularly heinous about this crime was that the defendant met the victim's compassion and empathy with contempt and violence," said prosecuting Senior Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley. "This church elder offered to assist him by giving him a job, and in return, the defendant attacked him and stole from the church. Even after being severely injured, the victim maintained his composure, was able to flee the area, call for help, and provide a description of the suspect."

The incident led authorities on a manhunt for Waninger who was already wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County. Waninger is accused of killing 34-year-old Travis Payment of Victorville just days before showing up at the Gold Run church.

Now that Waninger has been sentenced for the Gold Run incident, he will now face charges for the San Bernadino killing.

Waninger was eventually tracked down after being spotted on I-80.