Man sent to hospital with gunshot wound in Sacramento, investigation underway

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night in Sacramento on Florin Perkins Road.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Florin Perkins Road, between 23rd Avenue and 24th Avenue, for reports that a person was shot.

Police said officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers were at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. conducting an investigation.

No information about a suspect was available.