Man sent to hospital with gunshot wound in Sacramento, investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night in Sacramento on Florin Perkins Road. 

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Florin Perkins Road, between 23rd Avenue and 24th Avenue, for reports that a person was shot. 

Police said officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Officers were at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. conducting an investigation. 

No information about a suspect was available. 

February 24, 2024

