Man reported missing on Christmas Day found in Placer County canyon

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - A man who had been missing since Christmas Day in Placer County was found Saturday in a canyon and taken to a hospital. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Canyon Creek drainage, near Dutch Flat, off of Canyon Creek Road around 1:30 p.m. after learning the missing man was in the area. 

Nearly four hours later, the man was rescued. 

Cal Fire NEU, who assisted with the rescue, said the man was at the bottom of a canyon in steep terrain. 

They said they were called for a rescue with capabilities to traverse 1,000 feet out of the canyon and up to the road. 

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

December 30, 2023

