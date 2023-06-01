Man recovering after being shot in Antelope

ANTELOPE -- An innocent bystander is recovering after authorities say he was injured in a shooting in Antelope.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened early Thursday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m. when people in two cars allegedly started shooting at each other in the area of Watt and Elverta Avenue.

The victim was struck several times during the shooting. He taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

An investigation is underway, though there are no details on vehicle or suspect description.