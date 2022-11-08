Man caught recording woman in Sac State bathroom, police say

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State campus police are searching for a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a bathroom stall on campus.

Sacramento State Police Department

Police say the victim went to the restroom at the University Union Monday morning when she noticed the phone from an adjacent stall. A witness confronted the man who then took off.

The suspect was photographed wearing a purple facemask, black beanie, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white lettering down one leg, and black and white vans. He was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect should contact campus police.