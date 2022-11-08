Watch CBS News
Man caught recording woman in Sac State bathroom, police say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State campus police are searching for a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a bathroom stall on campus.

sac-state-suspect-sac-state-police.png
Sacramento State Police Department

Police say the victim went to the restroom at the University Union Monday morning when she noticed the phone from an adjacent stall. A witness confronted the man who then took off.

The suspect was photographed wearing a purple facemask, black beanie, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white lettering down one leg, and black and white vans. He was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect should contact campus police.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:07 PM

