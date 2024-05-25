Man arrested after pointing loaded shotgun at customer in El Dorado County gas station, deputies say

FRESH POND – A man was arrested after deputies said he entered a Chevron gas station in El Dorado County with a loaded shotgun and pointed it at a customer on Saturday afternoon.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received the report shortly after 4 p.m. at the Chevron in Fresh Pond, just east of Pollock Pines.

Deputies said the man, later identified as 69-year-old Robert Brewster, entered the gas station with a loaded shotgun and pointed it at a customer.

The employees and customers were able to exit the store safely and law enforcement arrived at the scene.

After establishing contact with the suspect, he eventually exited and was arrested on multiple charges.