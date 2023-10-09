Man pleads guilty to sword attack at Yuba City parade, beating key witness unconscious

SUTTER COUNTY - A man accused of attacking someone with a sword at a Yuba City parade in 2018 has pleaded guilty to charges.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, Parmvir Singh Gosal, 44, of Tracy, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from a sword attack during a Sikh Parade in Yuba City on November 4, 2018. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness, and making criminal threats.

The charges about dissuading a witness resulted from Gosal beating a witness to the sword attack unconscious at a Lathrop Target in June of the following year, the DA's office says.

As part of a plea deal, Gosal faces up to 17 years and eight months behind bars.

His official sentencing will take place on January 29, 2024.