Man pleads guilty to starting blaze that destroyed Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in 2022

ISELTON - A man pled guilty to starting a fire that destroyed the Moore's Riverboat Restaurant and nearby docks in July 2022, Cal Fire said on Thursday.

On July 6, 2022, Cal Fire responded to a fire at the historic Moore's Riverboat Restaurant and Marina in Isleton where they found a building engulfed in flames. Crews estimated $4 million of surrounding boats, homes and structures were near the blaze.

The fire ended up destroying Moore's Riverboat Restaurant and surrounding docks, which was estimated to be about $1 million.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by arson.

On Tuesday, Rolly "Brian" Byrd pled guilty to arson charges with two years in state prison time already served, Cal Fire said. He is required to register as an arsonist for the rest of his life.

Units from the Isleton Fire Department, River Delta Fire District, Montezuma Fire District, Woodbridge Fire District, Walnut Grove Fire District, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, US Coast Guard and Medic Ambulance responded to help in the fight.

The arson investigation was a collaborative effort involving the River Delta Fire District, Cosumes Fire Department and the Cal Fire Office of State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office prosecuted Byrd.