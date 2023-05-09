Watch CBS News
Man knocked out, robbed at south Sacramento ATM; suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man who authorities say has an extensive criminal history has been arrested for allegedly knocking someone out at a south Sacramento ATM and robbing them.

 The incident happened back on April 23 and was all caught on surveillance video.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the victim was using an ATM at a Chase Bank when the suspect walked up next to him. The suspect then hit the victim in the head with a blunt object – knocking him to the ground unconscious.

As seen on the video, the suspect took something out of the victim's hands and also went through his pockets.

On April 23, 2023, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call reporting a robbery at the...

Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Detectives say the victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment. Dried blood and the rock believed to have been used by the suspect was found at the scene.

The suspect was eventually identified as 32-year-old Sacramento resident Lashawn Gillion. He was arrested on May 3, detectives say.

Gillion has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2011, the sheriff's office says.

The victim suffered major injuries in the attack, deputies say, and had to spend several days in the hospital. 

