Man accused of killing older brother in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — Authorities have identified the person accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Russell Mawyer in Rio Linda last weekend as his younger brother.

The shooting happened on Sunday, February 26. Robert Mawyer, 39, was arrested the following day and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was near 8th and U streets. Initially, California Highway Patrol officers who were investigating an unrelated crash nearby heard several gunshots.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene on the afternoon of February 26 to investigate and located a victim lying in the driveway of a nearby home. Residents inside the home were called outside as deputies performed life-saving measures, authorities said.

The victim, later identified as the older Mawyer, was pronounced dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office said at least two people who were inside the home were detained but later deemed to have not been involved.

The younger Mawyer faces a murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.