Man killed, woman arrested for DUI after 2 crashes in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY - A woman was arrested for DUI after she crashed into a previous crash that left a man dead on Highway 70 in Yuba County early Saturday morning, the CHP said.

Officers said a 55-year-old Olivehurst man was driving his red Nissan sedan south on Highway 70 when he veered off the highway at the Feather River Boulevard exit around 1:20 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees before rolling back into the traffic lanes on southbound Highway 70. The vehicle came to a rest blocking both lanes.

Another driver stopped and was able to flag down an ambulance with a road flare. The ambulance stopped in the center divider.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Moments later, 20-year-old Shelby Litte of Vacaville was driving a 2015 Audi A4 south on Highway 70 and was approaching the crash scene.

Officers said Little crashed into the Nissan. Officers who responded to the scene arrested Little for drunk driving. She was booked into jail.

Emergency responders and the person who stopped were not injured in the incident.

The highway was closed for about an hour. Both crashes remain under investigation.