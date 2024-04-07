Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in south Sacramento shooting, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Sacramento Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 6900 block of 27th Street shortly before 6 p.m. where they found a 38-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said. He has not been identified. 

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. No information about a suspect has been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 7:10 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.