Man killed in south Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Sacramento Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 6900 block of 27th Street shortly before 6 p.m. where they found a 38-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. No information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.