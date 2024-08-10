Man killed in solo vehicle crash in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA - A man in his twenties is dead after a solo vehicle crash into a tree Saturday evening on Rio Linda Boulevard.

CHP says that the crash happened a little before 7:00 P.M. The man was driving a black Toyota pickup southbound on Rio Linda Boulevard south of Crystal Road at approximately 45-50 miles per hour, when he made an unsafe turn and went off the roadway, rolling the truck over and crashing into a tree.

Extrication was required to remove the driver from the wreck, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was initially transported with moderate injuries, according to Metro Fire. While on the way to the hospital, his injuries were upgraded to life-threatening and he was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital.

CHP says that DUI is potentially a factor and that possibility is being investigated.