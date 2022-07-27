Watch CBS News
Man killed in hit-and-run near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. 

Sacramento police say officers responded to the area of Power Inn and Elder Creek roads around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a person struck by a vehicle. 

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was soon pronounced dead by medics, police say. 

The name of the man has not yet been released. 

Detectives have taken over the investigation, but no information about the vehicle that struck the man is available. 

