Man killed in early Saturday morning shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man was killed in an early morning shooting near the intersection of Florin Road and Power Inn Road in Sacramento, authorities said Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said it was notified at roughly 1:45 a.m. of a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground behind a gas station.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the 32-year-old victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He has not yet been identified.

There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.