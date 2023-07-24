Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in early Saturday morning shooting in south Sacramento

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

Man killed in south Sacramento shooting early Sunday
Man killed in south Sacramento shooting early Sunday 00:13

SACRAMENTO - A man was killed in an early morning shooting near the intersection of Florin Road and Power Inn Road in Sacramento, authorities said Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said it was notified at roughly 1:45 a.m. of a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground behind a gas station.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the 32-year-old victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He has not yet been identified.

There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.