Man killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Stockton

STOCKTON - An adult male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Stockton.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on June 3 in the Airport Way and Washington Street area, according to Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area. After arriving on scene, officers discovered the male victim who had sustained major injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the location of the incident.

The responsible vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived. The Stockton Police Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no suspect information available at this time.