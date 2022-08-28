57-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON — There are no suspects in a fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in Stockton early Sunday morning.
Stockton Police responded to the 600 block of East Oak Street at 4:15 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.