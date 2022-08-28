Watch CBS News
Local News

57-year-old man killed in early morning shooting in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — There are no suspects in a fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in Stockton early Sunday morning.

Stockton Police responded to the 600 block of East Oak Street at 4:15 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.