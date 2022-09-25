Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in early morning shooting in Sacramento

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO -- A man shot in the area of 28th and J streets just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on scene.

Officers responded to the Midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the man near the intersection suffering from at least one gun shot wound, according to a news release.

Police believe at least two people fired guns during the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

J St between 27th and 28th streets will remain closed for many hours, according to police who encourage people to use alternate routes.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.