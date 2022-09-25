Man killed in early morning shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- A man shot in the area of 28th and J streets just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on scene.
Officers responded to the Midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the man near the intersection suffering from at least one gun shot wound, according to a news release.
Police believe at least two people fired guns during the incident.
There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.
J St between 27th and 28th streets will remain closed for many hours, according to police who encourage people to use alternate routes.
